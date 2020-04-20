HSBC Holdings plc 1.4% Potential Decrease Indicated by Citigroup

HSBC Holdings plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:HSBA) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Citigroup. HSBC Holdings plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Citigroup have set their target price at 410 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -1.4% from today’s opening price of 415.85 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 74.15 points and decreased 170.85 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 687.7 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 387.65 GBX.

HSBC Holdings plc has a 50 day moving average of 503.83 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 580.19. There are currently 20,365,013,016 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 73,092,187. Market capitalisation for LON:HSBA is £83,781,662,304 GBP.

