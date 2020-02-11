Howden Joinery Group Plc 8.8% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Howden Joinery Group Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:HWDN) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at UBS. Howden Joinery Group Plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 775 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 8.8% from the opening price of 712 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 42.4 points and increased 134 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 724.4 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 477.46 GBX.

Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 677.78 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 577.23. There are currently 598,648,281 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,573,162. Market capitalisation for LON:HWDN is £4,293,505,544 GBP.