Howden Joinery Group Plc 12.7% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Howden Joinery Group Plc with ticker (LON:HWDN) now has a potential upside of 12.7% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 1,080 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Howden Joinery Group Plc share price of 943 GBX at opening today (08/11/2021) indicates a potential upside of 12.7%. Trading has ranged between 608 (52 week low) and 986 (52 week high) with an average of 1,704,820 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £5,586,170,358.

Howden Joinery Group Plc is a manufacturer and supplier of fitted kitchens, appliances and joinery products. The Company is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products, along with the associated manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. It offers products in categories, such as kitchen collection, including inclusive cabinets, accessories, handles and taps; appliance collection, including ovens, hobs, extractors, refrigeration, dishwashers, laundry; doors and joinery collection, including internal doors, sliding wardrobe doors, external doors, door frames, linings and casings, and moldings; hardware collection, including door handles, door furniture, door security, and tools and accessories; flooring collections, including laminate flooring and accessories, and bathroom cabinet collection, including bathroom accessories, bathroom handles and bathroom worktops. Its operations are located in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.



You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

