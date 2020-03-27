Howden Joinery Group Plc 1% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Howden Joinery Group Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:HWDN) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Howden Joinery Group Plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 530 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 1.0% from the opening price of 525 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 152.6 points and decreased 145.6 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 736.8 GBX while the 52 week low is 394 GBX.

Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 648.03 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 595.94. There are currently 596,848,281 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,077,311. Market capitalisation for LON:HWDN is £3,003,340,622 GBP.

