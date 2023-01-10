Howden Joinery Group Plc -7.6% potential downside indicated by JP Morgan

Howden Joinery Group Plc with ticker (LON:HWDN) now has a potential downside of -7.6% according to JP Morgan.







JP Morgan set a target price of 580 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Howden Joinery Group Plc share price of 624 GBX at opening today (10/01/2023) indicates a potential downside of -7.6%. Trading has ranged between 472 (52 week low) and 918 (52 week high) with an average of 1,445,401 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £3,445,204,840.



Howden Joinery Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products, along with the associated manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The Company offers products in categories, such as worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances and handles. The Company’s kitchen appliance includes fitted kitchens, kitchen doors l3, kitchen doors, kitchen cabinets, kitchen fittings, kitchen sinks and taps, appliances, kitchen surfaces and kitchen storage The Company offers a range of Lamona appliances across cooking, cleaning, and cooling. In addition, it also offers a range of appliances from other brands, including Neff, Bosch, AEG, Hotpoint, Zanussi, Beko and Rangemaster. The Company’s appliances collection includes cooking, refrigeration, dishwashers, laundry, coffee machines and appliance packages.







