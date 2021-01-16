Howard Bancorp. – Consensus Indicates Potential -.8% Downside

Howard Bancorp. found using ticker (HBMD) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13.5 and 12.5 and has a mean target at 13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.1 this indicates there is a potential downside of -.8%. The day 50 moving average is 12.35 while the 200 day moving average is 10.62. The company has a market cap of $249m. Visit the company website at: http://www.howardbank.com

Howard Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit productsluding demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans, as well as equipment lease services; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investment properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wire transfer services; automated teller machines and check cards; and safe deposit boxes, as well as credit cards through a third party processor. Further, it provides Internet banking, merchant card, overnight sweep, and remote deposit capture services; and online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated through a network of 16 full service branches, as well as eight mortgage and commercial lending offices located in Maryland. Howard Bancorp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.