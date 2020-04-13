Howard Bancorp – Consenus Indicates Potential 42.9% Upside

Howard Bancorp with ticker code (HBMD) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 17 and 10.5 with the average target price sitting at 14.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.03 this would imply there is a potential upside of 42.9%. The day 50 moving average is 12.57 and the 200 day moving average is 15.84. The company has a market capitalisation of $211m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.howardbank.com

Howard Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investment properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wire transfer services; automated teller machines and check cards; and safe deposit boxes, as well as credit cards through a third party processor. Further, it provides Internet banking, merchant card, overnight sweep, and remote deposit capture services; and Mobiliti mobile banking, PopMoney, and eStatement products. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 21 full service branches, as well as 11 mortgage and commercial lending offices located in Maryland. Howard Bancorp was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn