Howard Bancorp – Consenus Indicates Potential 37.5% Upside

Howard Bancorp with ticker code (HBMD) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 10.5 calculating the average target price we see 14.33. Now with the previous closing price of 10.42 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 37.5%. The day 50 moving average is 12.3 and the 200 day moving average is 15.74. The company has a market capitalisation of $190m. Find out more information at: http://www.howardbank.com

Howard Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investment properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wire transfer services; automated teller machines and check cards; and safe deposit boxes, as well as credit cards through a third party processor. Further, it provides Internet banking, merchant card, overnight sweep, and remote deposit capture services; and Mobiliti mobile banking, PopMoney, and eStatement products. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 21 full service branches, as well as 11 mortgage and commercial lending offices located in Maryland. Howard Bancorp was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn