Household savings shift creates unusual momentum in Chinese equities

Fidelity China Special Situations

The atmosphere in Chinese markets has taken on an unusual quality. Weak data on consumption and industry should have dampened sentiment, yet share prices have pushed higher, leaving investors to wonder what forces are moving beneath the surface. The answer lies not in the economy’s current output, but in the flow of capital across the country’s households.

In recent months, Chinese savers have begun to reallocate money away from low yielding bank deposits and into equities and other financial products. This is not a minor reshuffling but a large scale movement, with more than a trillion renminbi transferred in a single month to brokerages, mutual funds and trusts.

The timing of this shift is critical. Yields on government bonds remain subdued, and returns on ordinary deposits are meagre. In contrast, the earnings yield of listed companies sits noticeably higher, offering a relative premium that appeals to households seeking better options.

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS), the UK’s largest China Investment Trust, capitalises on Fidelity’s extensive, locally-based analyst team to find attractive opportunities in a market too big to ignore.

