Hoth Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 200.0% Upside

Hoth Therapeutics with ticker code (HOTH) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 7 with the average target price sitting at 9. With the stocks previous close at 3 this would imply there is a potential upside of 200.0%. The day 50 moving average is 3.35 and the 200 day MA is 4.35. The market cap for the company is $36m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.hoththerapeutics.com

Hoth Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop two topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures. The company has license agreements with the George Washington University; the University of Maryland Baltimore; Isoprene Pharmaceuticals; the North Carolina State University; Zylö Therapeutics; Chelexa BioSciences; and the University of Cincinnati. Hoth Therapeutics was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

