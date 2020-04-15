Hoth Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 192.2% Upside

Hoth Therapeutics found using ticker (HOTH) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 7 and has a mean target at 9. With the stocks previous close at 3.08 this indicates there is a potential upside of 192.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.47 and the 200 day MA is 4.38. The company has a market capitalisation of $32m. Find out more information at: http://www.hoththerapeutics.com

Hoth Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop two topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures. The company has license agreements with the George Washington University; the University of Maryland Baltimore; Isoprene Pharmaceuticals; the North Carolina State University; Zylö Therapeutics; Chelexa BioSciences; and the University of Cincinnati. Hoth Therapeutics was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

