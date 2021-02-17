Twitter
Hoth Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 308.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Hoth Therapeutics with ticker code (HOTH) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 10 calculating the mean target price we have 10. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.45 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 308.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.21 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.09. The market cap for the company is $40m. Find out more information at: http://www.hoththerapeutics.com

Hoth Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop two topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures. The company has license agreements with the George Washington University; the University of Maryland Baltimore; Isoprene Pharmaceuticals; the North Carolina State University; Chelexa BioSciences; and the University of Cincinnati. It also has a partnership agreement with ZylÃ¶ Therapeutics Inc. co-develop a new topical treatment for patients with Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosu, a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the skin and is associated with a significant burden on patient quality of life. Hoth Therapeutics has research collaboration agreement with Weill Cornell Medicine to continue the advancement of HT-003 for acne treatment research. Hoth Therapeutics was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

