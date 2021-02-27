Hoth Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 274.5% Upside

Hoth Therapeutics with ticker code (HOTH) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 10 and has a mean target at 10. With the stocks previous close at 2.67 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 274.5%. The day 50 moving average is 2.33 while the 200 day moving average is 2.09. The market capitalisation for the company is $37m. Visit the company website at: http://www.hoththerapeutics.com

Hoth Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop two topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures. The company has license agreements with the George Washington University; the University of Maryland Baltimore; Isoprene Pharmaceuticals; the North Carolina State University; Chelexa BioSciences; and the University of Cincinnati. It also has a partnership agreement with ZylÃ¶ Therapeutics Inc. co-develop a new topical treatment for patients with Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosu, a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the skin and is associated with a significant burden on patient quality of life. Hoth Therapeutics has research collaboration agreement with Weill Cornell Medicine to continue the advancement of HT-003 for acne treatment research. Hoth Therapeutics was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.