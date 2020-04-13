Hostess Brands – Consenus Indicates Potential 34.2% Upside

Hostess Brands found using ticker (TWNK) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 11 calculating the average target price we see 15.2. With the stocks previous close at 11.33 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 34.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.35 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.07. The market cap for the company is $1,551m. Visit the company website at: http://www.hostessbrands.com

Hostess Brands, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery. The Sweet Baked Goods segment offers fresh and frozen sweet baked goods and bread products under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, and Big Texas brands, as well as store branded products. The In-Store Bakery segment primarily provides Superior on Main branded eclairs, madeleines, brownies, and iced cookies in the bakery section of grocery and club stores. The company was formerly known as Gores Holdings and changed its name to Hostess Brands in November 2016. Hostess Brands was founded in 1919 and is based in Lenexa, Kansas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn