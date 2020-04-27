Hostess Brands – Consenus Indicates Potential 27.2% Upside

Hostess Brands found using ticker (TWNK) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 11 with a mean TP of 14.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.53 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 27.2%. The day 50 moving average is 11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.91. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,539m. Find out more information at: http://www.hostessbrands.com

Hostess Brands, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery. The Sweet Baked Goods segment offers fresh and frozen sweet baked goods and bread products under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, and Big Texas brands, as well as store branded products. The In-Store Bakery segment primarily provides Superior on Main branded eclairs, madeleines, brownies, and iced cookies in the bakery section of grocery and club stores. The company was formerly known as Gores Holdings and changed its name to Hostess Brands in November 2016. Hostess Brands was founded in 1919 and is based in Lenexa, Kansas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn