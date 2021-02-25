Hostess Brands – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.4% Upside

Hostess Brands with ticker code (TWNK) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 19 and 15 with the average target price sitting at 17.09. Now with the previous closing price of 15.48 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 14.6 while the 200 day moving average is 13.55. The market cap for the company is $1,988m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.hostessbrands.com

Hostess Brands, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery. The Sweet Baked Goods segment offers fresh and frozen sweet baked goods and bread products under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, and Big Texas brands, as well as store branded products. The In-Store Bakery segment primarily provides Superior on Main branded eclairs, madeleines, brownies, and iced cookies in the bakery section of grocery and club stores. The company was formerly known as Gores Holdings and changed its name to Hostess Brands in November 2016. Hostess Brands was founded in 1919 and is based in Lenexa, Kansas.