Host Hotels & Resorts – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.6% Downside

Host Hotels & Resorts with ticker code (HST) have now 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 8 with a mean TP of 12.63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.38 this indicates there is a potential downside of -5.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.19 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.33. The company has a market cap of $9,042m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.hosthotels.com

Host Hotels & Resorts is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as MarriottÂ®, Ritz-CarltonÂ®, WestinÂ®, SheratonÂ®, WÂ®, St. RegisÂ®, The Luxury CollectionÂ®, HyattÂ®, FairmontÂ®, HiltonÂ®, SwissÃ´telÂ®, ibisÂ® and NovotelÂ®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

