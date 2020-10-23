Host Hotels & Resorts – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.1% Upside

Host Hotels & Resorts with ticker code (HST) now have 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 8 calculating the mean target price we have 12.3. With the stocks previous close at 10.78 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.21 and the 200 day moving average is 11.29. The market cap for the company is $7,786m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.hosthotels.com

Host Hotels & Resorts is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Westin, Sheraton, W St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, Hyatt, Fairmont, Hilton, SwissÃ´tel, ibis and Novotel, as well as independent brands.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn