Host Hotels – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.8% Upside

Host Hotels found using ticker (HST) have now 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 17 and has a mean target at 20.61. Now with the previous closing price of 16.92 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 21.8%. The 50 day MA is 17.4 while the 200 day moving average is 17.59. The company has a market cap of $12,129m. Find out more information at: https://www.hosthotels.com

The potential market cap would be $14,774m based on the market concensus.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott®, Ritz-Carlton®, Westin®, Sheraton®, W®, St. Regis®, The Luxury Collection®, Hyatt®, Fairmont®, Hilton®, Swissôtel®, ibis® and Novotel®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.