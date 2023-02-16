Host Hotels – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.4% Upside

Host Hotels with ticker code (HST) have now 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 17 with the average target price sitting at 20.83. With the stocks previous close at 18.53 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.4%. The 50 day MA is 17.46 while the 200 day moving average is 17.79. The market cap for the company is $13,368m. Find out more information at: https://www.hosthotels.com

The potential market cap would be $15,027m based on the market concensus.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott®, Ritz-Carlton®, Westin®, Sheraton®, W®, St. Regis®, The Luxury Collection®, Hyatt®, Fairmont®, Hilton®, Swissôtel®, ibis® and Novotel®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.