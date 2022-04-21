Host Hotels – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.3% Upside

Host Hotels found using ticker (HST) now have 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 19 and has a mean target at 21.31. With the stocks previous close at 20.43 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.61 while the 200 day moving average is 17.17. The market cap for the company is $14,595m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.hosthotels.com

The potential market cap would be $15,223m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Host Hotels & Resorts is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott®, Ritz-Carlton®, Westin®, Sheraton®, W®, St. Regis®, The Luxury Collection®, Hyatt®, Fairmont®, Hilton®, Swissôtel®, ibis® and Novotel®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.