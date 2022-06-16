Host Hotels – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.3% Upside

Host Hotels found using ticker (HST) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 27 and 19 with the average target price sitting at 22.56. With the stocks previous close at 17.18 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 31.3%. The 50 day MA is 19.66 while the 200 day moving average is 17.92. The company has a market cap of $12,587m. Find out more information at: https://www.hosthotels.com

The potential market cap would be $16,529m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Host Hotels & Resorts is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott®, Ritz-Carlton®, Westin®, Sheraton®, W®, St. Regis®, The Luxury Collection®, Hyatt®, Fairmont®, Hilton®, Swissôtel®, ibis® and Novotel®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.