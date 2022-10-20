Host Hotels – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.4% Upside

Host Hotels found using ticker (HST) have now 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 17 with the average target price sitting at 21.78. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.65 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 23.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.57 and the 200 day moving average is 18.09. The market cap for the company is $12,715m. Company Website: https://www.hosthotels.com

The potential market cap would be $15,690m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Host Hotels & Resorts is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott®, Ritz-Carlton®, Westin®, Sheraton®, W®, St. Regis®, The Luxury Collection®, Hyatt®, Fairmont®, Hilton®, Swissôtel®, ibis® and Novotel®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.