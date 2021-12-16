Host Hotels – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.8% Upside

Host Hotels found using ticker (HST) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 17 calculating the mean target price we have 19.42. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.07 this would imply there is a potential upside of 20.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 16.91 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.86. The market capitalisation for the company is $11,289m. Visit the company website at: https://www.hosthotels.com

Host Hotels & Resorts is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as MarriottÂ®, Ritz-CarltonÂ®, WestinÂ®, SheratonÂ®, WÂ®, St. RegisÂ®, The Luxury CollectionÂ®, HyattÂ®, FairmontÂ®, HiltonÂ®, SwissÃ´telÂ®, ibisÂ® and NovotelÂ®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.