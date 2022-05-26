Twitter
Host Hotels – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Host Hotels with ticker code (HST) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 19 calculating the mean target price we have 22.28. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.55 this indicates there is a potential upside of 20.1%. The day 50 moving average is 19.47 and the 200 moving average now moves to 17.64. The market cap for the company is $14,033m. Visit the company website at: https://www.hosthotels.com

The potential market cap would be $16,854m based on the market concensus.

Host Hotels & Resorts is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott®, Ritz-Carlton®, Westin®, Sheraton®, W®, St. Regis®, The Luxury Collection®, Hyatt®, Fairmont®, Hilton®, Swissôtel®, ibis® and Novotel®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

