Host Hotels – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.3% Upside

Host Hotels with ticker code (HST) now have 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 16 and has a mean target at 21.37. Now with the previous closing price of 18.07 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.3%. The day 50 moving average is 17.77 and the 200 moving average now moves to 18.12. The company has a market cap of $12,752m. Company Website: https://www.hosthotels.com

The potential market cap would be $15,080m based on the market concensus.

Host Hotels & Resorts is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott®, Ritz-Carlton®, Westin®, Sheraton®, W®, St. Regis®, The Luxury Collection®, Hyatt®, Fairmont®, Hilton®, Swissôtel®, ibis® and Novotel®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.