Host Hotels – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.7% Upside

Host Hotels found using ticker (HST) now have 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 16 calculating the mean target price we have 21.44. With the stocks previous close at 18.53 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.37 while the 200 day moving average is 18.15. The market cap for the company is $13,252m. Find out more information at: https://www.hosthotels.com

The potential market cap would be $15,333m based on the market concensus.

Host Hotels & Resorts is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott®, Ritz-Carlton®, Westin®, Sheraton®, W®, St. Regis®, The Luxury Collection®, Hyatt®, Fairmont®, Hilton®, Swissôtel®, ibis® and Novotel®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.