Host Hotels – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.5% Upside

Host Hotels found using ticker (HST) now have 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 16 calculating the mean target price we have 21.44. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.56 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.5%. The day 50 moving average is 17.34 and the 200 day MA is 18.13. The market cap for the company is $13,259m. Visit the company website at: https://www.hosthotels.com

The potential market cap would be $15,317m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Host Hotels & Resorts is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott®, Ritz-Carlton®, Westin®, Sheraton®, W®, St. Regis®, The Luxury Collection®, Hyatt®, Fairmont®, Hilton®, Swissôtel®, ibis® and Novotel®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.