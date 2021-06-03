Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Host Hotels – Consensus Indicates Potential .3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Host Hotels with ticker code (HST) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 11 and has a mean target at 17.72. Now with the previous closing price of 17.67 this is indicating there is a potential upside of .3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.35 and the 200 day moving average is 15.89. The company has a market capitalisation of $12,498m. Company Website: http://www.hosthotels.com

Host Hotels & Resorts is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as MarriottÂ®, Ritz-CarltonÂ®, WestinÂ®, SheratonÂ®, WÂ®, St. RegisÂ®, The Luxury CollectionÂ®, HyattÂ®, FairmontÂ®, HiltonÂ®, SwissÃ´telÂ®, ibisÂ® and NovotelÂ®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.