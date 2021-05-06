Host Hotels – Consensus Indicates Potential -.1% Downside

Host Hotels found using ticker (HST) now have 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 11 calculating the average target price we see 17.56. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.57 this would imply there is a potential downside of -.1%. The 50 day MA is 17.47 and the 200 moving average now moves to 15.07. The market cap for the company is $12,365m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.hosthotels.com

Host Hotels & Resorts is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as MarriottÂ®, Ritz-CarltonÂ®, WestinÂ®, SheratonÂ®, WÂ®, St. RegisÂ®, The Luxury CollectionÂ®, HyattÂ®, FairmontÂ®, HiltonÂ®, SwissÃ´telÂ®, ibisÂ® and NovotelÂ®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.