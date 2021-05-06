Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Host Hotels – Consensus Indicates Potential -.1% Downside

Broker Ratings

Host Hotels found using ticker (HST) now have 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 11 calculating the average target price we see 17.56. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.57 this would imply there is a potential downside of -.1%. The 50 day MA is 17.47 and the 200 moving average now moves to 15.07. The market cap for the company is $12,365m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.hosthotels.com

Host Hotels & Resorts is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as MarriottÂ®, Ritz-CarltonÂ®, WestinÂ®, SheratonÂ®, WÂ®, St. RegisÂ®, The Luxury CollectionÂ®, HyattÂ®, FairmontÂ®, HiltonÂ®, SwissÃ´telÂ®, ibisÂ® and NovotelÂ®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.