Horizon Global Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -82.5% Downside

Horizon Global Corporation found using ticker (HZN) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1 and 1 with a mean TP of 1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.73 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -82.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.34 and the 200 day MA is 3. The market capitalisation for the company is $147m. Company Website: http://www.horizonglobal.com

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, brake controls, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc. It also offers trailering products, including brake controls, jacks, winches, couplers, interior and exterior vehicle lighting, and brake replacement parts. In addition, the company provides cargo management products, such as bike racks, roof cross bar systems, cargo carriers, luggage boxes, car interior protective products, ropes, tie-downs, tarps, tarp straps, bungee cords, loading ramps, and interior travel organizers. Further, it offers other products comprising tubular push and sports bars, side steps, skid plates, and oil pans. Horizon Global Corporation provides its products under the Reese, Draw-Tite, and Westfalia, as well as Aqua Clear, Bulldog, BTM, DHF, Engetran, Fulton, Kovil, Reese Secure, Reese Explorer, Reese Power Sports, Reese Towpower, ROLA, Tekonsha, Trojan, WesBarg, Best Bars, and Witter Towbar brands. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and servicers, as well as automotive aftermarket and retail sectors in the agricultural, automotive, construction, fleet, horse/livestock, industrial, marine, military, recreational, trailer, utility, mining, and municipality markets; and serves end consumers through independent installers, warehouse distributors, dealers, original equipment channels, retail stores, and online retailers. Horizon Global Corporation was incorporated in 2015 is headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan.

