HOMESERVE PLC ORD 2 9/13P – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.8% Downside

DirectorsTalk Interviews

HOMESERVE PLC ORD 2 9/13P found using ticker (HSV.L) now have 10 analysts in total covering the company. The target price ranges between £1150.00 and £800. with the average target price sitting at £987.20. Given that the previous closing share price was at £1082.00 this would imply there is a potential downside of -8.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of £1012.81 and the 200 day moving average is £1194.92. The market cap for the company is £3,592m. Find out more information at: http://www.homeserveplc.com

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning. HomeServe plc serves approximately 8.3 million customers through a network of engineers and sub-contractors primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, France, and Spain. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Walsall, the United Kingdom.

