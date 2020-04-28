Homeserve plc 21.1% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Homeserve plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:HSV) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Homeserve plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 1350 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 21.1% from today’s opening price of 1115 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 98 points and decreased 213 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 1352 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 755.81 GBX.

Homeserve plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,109.80 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,189.41. There are currently 334,634,250 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,046,400. Market capitalisation for LON:HSV is £3,660,898,148 GBP.

