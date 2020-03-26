Homeserve plc 16.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Homeserve plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:HSV) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Liberum Capital. Homeserve plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set a target price of 1100 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 16.5% from the opening price of 944 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 304 points and decreased 332 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 1352 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 755.81 GBX.

Homeserve plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,218.96 GBX and a 200 day moving average of . There are currently 404,704,649 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 966,599. Market capitalisation for LON:HSV is £3,158,946,848 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn