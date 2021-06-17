Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

HOMESERVE ORD 2 9/13P – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

HOMESERVE ORD 2 9/13P found using the EPIC (LON:HSV) now have 10 analysts covering the company.The range between the high target price and low target price is between £11.50 and £8. with a mean TP of £9.87. Given that the previous closing share price was at £9.66 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of £9.93 and the 200 day moving average is £10.75. The market cap for the company is £3b. Company Website: http://www.homeserve.com

HomeServe , together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning. It serves approximately 8.4 million customers through a network of engineers and sub-contractors primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, France, and Spain. HomeServe was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Walsall, the United Kingdom.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.