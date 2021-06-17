HOMESERVE ORD 2 9/13P – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.2% Upside

HOMESERVE ORD 2 9/13P found using the EPIC (LON:HSV) now have 10 analysts covering the company.The range between the high target price and low target price is between £11.50 and £8. with a mean TP of £9.87. Given that the previous closing share price was at £9.66 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of £9.93 and the 200 day moving average is £10.75. The market cap for the company is £3b. Company Website: http://www.homeserve.com

HomeServe , together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning. It serves approximately 8.4 million customers through a network of engineers and sub-contractors primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, France, and Spain. HomeServe was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Walsall, the United Kingdom.