HOMESERVE ORD 2 9/13P – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.1% Upside

HOMESERVE ORD 2 9/13P with EPIC code (LON:HSV) have now 10 analysts covering the company. The target price ranges between £11.50 and £8. with a mean TP of £9.87. With the shares previous close at £9.67 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 2.1%. The 50 day MA is £9.56 and the 200 day MA is £10.59. The market capitalisation for the company is £3b. Company Website: http://www.homeserve.com

HomeServe , together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning. It serves approximately 8.4 million customers through a network of engineers and sub-contractors primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, France, and Spain. HomeServe was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Walsall, the United Kingdom.