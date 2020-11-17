Homeserve appoints Ross Clemmow as Chief Executive, EMEA

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV), the international home repairs and improvements business, has announced the appointment of Ross Clemmow to the new role of Chief Executive, EMEA. Ross will report to Founder and Group Chief Executive Richard Harpin and will join Richard, David Bower (CFO) and Tom Rusin as Executive Directors on the HomeServe Board. Ross will join HomeServe early in 2021.

In the new role of Chief Executive, EMEA, Ross Clemmow will have responsibility for HomeServe’s UK, French and Spanish Membership businesses plus any new country openings in his territory in the future. He also has global product responsibility for HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning).

Ross brings considerable digital and consumer expertise to HomeServe’s executive team. Since 2019, he has fulfilled the dual role of CEO of WiggleCRC, the international online sports retailer, and Managing Director within the Operational Support Group of Bridgepoint, where he has been responsible for improving digital capability across Bridgepoint’s portfolio. Prior to his current roles, Ross held senior retail management roles at Debenhams and Argos.

Ross’s appointment frees up Tom Rusin to take on an expanded US-based role as Chief Executive, North America, with responsibility there for Membership, HVAC and also Home Experts. Tom retains global product responsibility for utility-based Membership.