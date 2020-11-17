Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Homeserve appoints Ross Clemmow as Chief Executive, EMEA

HomeServe plc

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV), the international home repairs and improvements business, has announced the appointment of Ross Clemmow to the new role of Chief Executive, EMEA. Ross will report to Founder and Group Chief Executive Richard Harpin and will join Richard, David Bower (CFO) and Tom Rusin as Executive Directors on the HomeServe Board. Ross will join HomeServe early in 2021.

In the new role of Chief Executive, EMEA, Ross Clemmow will have responsibility for HomeServe’s UK, French and Spanish Membership businesses plus any new country openings in his territory in the future. He also has global product responsibility for HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning).

Ross brings considerable digital and consumer expertise to HomeServe’s executive team. Since 2019, he has fulfilled the dual role of CEO of WiggleCRC, the international online sports retailer, and Managing Director within the Operational Support Group of Bridgepoint, where he has been responsible for improving digital capability across Bridgepoint’s portfolio. Prior to his current roles, Ross held senior retail management roles at Debenhams and Argos.   

Ross’s appointment frees up Tom Rusin to take on an expanded US-based role as Chief Executive, North America, with responsibility there for Membership, HVAC and also Home Experts. Tom retains global product responsibility for utility-based Membership.

Richard Harpin, Founder and Group Chief Executive of HomeServe, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Ross to HomeServe. His arrival creates additional management bandwidth to deliver transformation, growth and digitisation across European Membership, and frees up Tom Rusin to capitalise on our considerable opportunities in North America.” 

Company profile, news, interviews on:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

    Share on twitter
    Twitter
    Share on linkedin
    LinkedIn
    Share on facebook
    Facebook
    Share on email
    Email
    Share on whatsapp
    WhatsApp

    News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Latest interviews

    Company Presentations

    FTSE 100

    FTSE 100 News

    FTSE 250

    AIM All Share Index

    Sustainability

    Q&A's

    Funds

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Useful links

    Disclaimer

    You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

    © 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.