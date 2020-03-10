Hologic – Consenus Indicates Potential 30.1% Upside

Hologic found using ticker (HOLX) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 64 and 51 calculating the mean target price we have 57.3. With the stocks previous close at 44.05 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 30.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 51.74 and the 200 day MA is 50.49. The market capitalisation for the company is $11,833m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.hologic.com

Hologic, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for a range of acute respiratory ailments. It also provides breast imaging and analytics, such as 2D and 3D mammography systems and reading workstations, minimally invasive breast biopsy guidance systems and devices, breast biopsy site markers and localization, specimen radiology, ultrasound and connectivity solutions; and breast conserving surgery products. In addition, the company offers aesthetic treatment systems, including SculpSure, PicoSure, and MonaLisa Touch, as well as provides TempSure, a radio frequency energy-sourced platform, which offers non-surgical and surgical aesthetic treatments and procedures. Further, it offers NovaSure Endometrial Ablation System for the treatment of abnormal uterine bleeding; MyoSure Hysteroscopic Tissue Removal System for the removal of fibroids, polyps, and other pathology within the uterus; and Fluent Fluid Management System that provides liquid distention during diagnostic and operative hysteroscopic procedures. Additionally, the company offers Horizon DXA, a dual energy x-ray system; and the Fluoroscan Insight FD mini C-arm to perform minimally invasive orthopedic surgical procedures. It sells its products through direct sales and service forces, and a network of independent distributors and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

