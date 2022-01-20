Hollywood Bowl Group PLC 8.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Hollywood Bowl Group PLC with ticker (LON:BOWL) now has a potential upside of 8.0% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 320 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Hollywood Bowl Group PLC share price of 295 GBX at opening today (20/01/2022) indicates a potential upside of 8.0%. Trading has ranged between 182 (52 week low) and 295 (52 week high) with an average of 750,980 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £473,501,302.



Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a United Kingdom-based ten-pin bowling operator. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 64 centers operating across the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF and Puttstars (mini golf) brands. The Company specializes in operating bowling centers, which are predominantly located in out-of-town multi-use leisure parks (typically co-located with cinema and casual dining sites) and retail parks. The Company’s centers are designed to offer a complete family entertainment experience with each center offering bowling lanes, on-site dining, licensed bars and state-of-the-art family games arcades.







