Follow us on:

Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Hollywood Bowl Group PLC 40.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Hollywood Bowl Group PLC with ticker (LON:BOWL) now has a potential upside of 40.0% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 350 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Hollywood Bowl Group PLC share price of 210 GBX at opening today (18/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 40.0%. Trading has ranged between 161 (52 week low) and 295 (52 week high) with an average of 332,839 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £350,690,220.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a United Kingdom-based international leisure operator. The Company’s principal activities are that of the operation of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers as well as the development of new centers and other associated activities. Its core ten-pin bowling brand, with centers situated in locations on leisure or retail parks. The Company has 69 bowling and four mini-golf centers, each equipped with an average of 24 bowling lanes (or three, nine hole mini-golf courses), a licensed bar, a diner, and an amusements zone featuring games designed to keep everyone entertained. The Company operates ten-pin bowling lanes in centers located in the United Kingdom and Canada.



Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.