Hollywood Bowl Group PLC 27.5% potential upside indicated by Numis

Broker Ratings

Hollywood Bowl Group PLC with ticker (LON:BOWL) now has a potential upside of 27.5% according to Numis.



Numis set a target price of 335 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Hollywood Bowl Group PLC share price of 243 GBX at opening today (28/02/2023) indicates a potential upside of 27.5%. Trading has ranged between 161 (52 week low) and 287 (52 week high) with an average of 732,803 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £418,841,204.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a United Kingdom-based international leisure operator. The Company’s principal activities are that of the operation of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers as well as the development of new centers and other associated activities. Its core ten-pin bowling brand, with centers situated in locations on leisure or retail parks. The Company has 69 bowling and four mini-golf centers, each equipped with an average of 24 bowling lanes (or three, nine hole mini-golf courses), a licensed bar, a diner, and an amusements zone featuring games designed to keep everyone entertained. The Company operates ten-pin bowling lanes in centers located in the United Kingdom and Canada.



