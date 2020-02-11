Hochschild Mining Plc 70.9% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Hochschild Mining Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:HOC) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ today by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Hochschild Mining Plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 270 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 70.9% from today’s opening price of 158 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 11.9 points and decreased 27 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 232.2 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 150.3 GBX.

Hochschild Mining Plc has a 50 day moving average of 169.35 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 190.11. There are currently 517,197,206 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 992,256. Market capitalisation for LON:HOC is £821,826,328 GBP.