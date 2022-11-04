Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Hochschild Mining Plc 43.6% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Hochschild Mining Plc with ticker (LON:HOC) now has a potential upside of 43.6% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 90 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Hochschild Mining Plc share price of 51 GBX at opening today (04/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 43.6%. Trading has ranged between 50 (52 week low) and 176 (52 week high) with an average of 2,423,049 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £281,856,308.

Hochschild Mining PLC is a United Kingdom-based underground precious metals producer. The Company is focused on high grade silver and gold deposits. It operates three underground mines, two of which are located in the southwest of Peru in Southern Peru cluster and one in the southern Argentinian province of Santa Cruz. It also has a portfolio of projects located across Peru, Argentina and Chile at various stages of development. The Company’s segments include Pallancata, San Jose, Inmaculada, Exploration and Other. Its 100% owned Pallancata silver/gold property is located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru, approximately 160 kilometers (km) from the Arcata operation. Its Inmaculada is a two-third gold and one-third silver mine consisting of 40 mining concessions located in the Ayacucho Department in southern Peru. Its San Jose silver-gold mine is located in Argentina, in the Santa Cruz province, approximately 1,750 km south-southwest of Buenos Aires.



You might also enjoy reading  Hochschild Mining Plc 30.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.