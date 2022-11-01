Hochschild Mining Plc 39.3% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining Plc with ticker (LON:HOC) now has a potential upside of 39.3% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 90 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Hochschild Mining Plc share price of 55 GBX at opening today (01/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 39.3%. Trading has ranged between 51 (52 week low) and 176 (52 week high) with an average of 2,555,108 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £286,485,591.



Hochschild Mining PLC is a United Kingdom-based underground precious metals producer. The Company is focused on high grade silver and gold deposits. It operates three underground mines, two of which are located in the southwest of Peru in Southern Peru cluster and one in the southern Argentinian province of Santa Cruz. It also has a portfolio of projects located across Peru, Argentina and Chile at various stages of development. The Company’s segments include Pallancata, San Jose, Inmaculada, Exploration and Other. Its 100% owned Pallancata silver/gold property is located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru, approximately 160 kilometers (km) from the Arcata operation. Its Inmaculada is a two-third gold and one-third silver mine consisting of 40 mining concessions located in the Ayacucho Department in southern Peru. Its San Jose silver-gold mine is located in Argentina, in the Santa Cruz province, approximately 1,750 km south-southwest of Buenos Aires.







