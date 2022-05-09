Twitter
Hochschild Mining Plc 32.4% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Hochschild Mining Plc with ticker (LON:HOC) now has a potential upside of 32.4% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 165 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Hochschild Mining Plc share price of 112 GBX at opening today (09/05/2022) indicates a potential upside of 32.4%. Trading has ranged between 68 (52 week low) and 205 (52 week high) with an average of 1,519,145 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £563,609,882.

Hochschild Mining PLC is a United Kingdom-based precious metals company. The Company is focused on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The Company has two operating mines (Pallancata and Inmaculada) located in Southern Peru, and one operating mine (San Jose) located in Argentina. The Company also has a portfolio of projects located across Peru, Argentina and Chile at various stages of development. Its segments include Pallancata, San Jose, Inmaculada, Exploration and Other. Its 100% owned Pallancata silver/gold property is located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru, approximately 160 kilometers (km) from the Arcata operation. Inmaculada is a two-third gold and one-third silver mine consisting of 40 mining concessions located in the Ayacucho Department in southern Peru. Its San Jose silver-gold mine is located in Argentina, in the Santa Cruz province, approximately 1,750 km south-southwest of Buenos Aires.



