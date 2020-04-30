Hochschild Mining Plc 23.5% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Hochschild Mining Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:HOC) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Hochschild Mining Plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 170 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 23.5% from the opening price of 137.7 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 31.3 points and decreased 31.4 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 232.2 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 80.4 GBX.

Hochschild Mining Plc has a 50 day moving average of 144.56 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 179.43. There are currently 517,197,206 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,505,380. Market capitalisation for LON:HOC is £714,766,522 GBP.

