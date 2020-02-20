Hochschild Mining Plc 2.7% Potential Decrease Indicated by UBS

Hochschild Mining Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:HOC) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at UBS. Hochschild Mining Plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 180 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -2.7% from today’s opening price of 184.9 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 14 points and increased 1.2 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 232.2 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 150.3 GBX.

Hochschild Mining Plc has a 50 day moving average of 169.54 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 189.68. There are currently 517,197,206 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,145,055. Market capitalisation for LON:HOC is £989,718,914 GBP.

