Hiscox Ltd Say no decision has been made on capital raise

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) noted today the recent press speculation regarding a potential capital raise.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in unprecedented global economic uncertainty. The Hiscox Board believes the Group has sufficient capital to meet expected liabilities arising as a result of exposures to the pandemic.

Hiscox expects the resultant uncertainty arising from the pandemic and consequent capital contraction to result in rates hardening across US wholesale and reinsurance markets. Whilst Hiscox’s capital, liquidity and funding positions remain robust, Hiscox ltd is evaluating possible sources of capital to respond in an appropriate way to these market dynamics, which could include raising new equity.

No decision has been made on whether to proceed with a capital raise or with regards to the timing or size of any such capital raise.

A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate.

