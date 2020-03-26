Hiscox Ltd 42.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Hiscox Ltd with EPIC/TICKER (LON:HSX) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Hiscox Ltd are listed in the Financials sector within International Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 1300 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 42.5% from today’s opening price of 912 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 351 points and decreased 529 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 1795 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 654 GBX.

Hiscox Ltd has a 50 day moving average of GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,478.40. There are currently 288,584,493 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,328,674. Market capitalisation for LON:HSX is £2,592,931,669 GBP.

