Hiscox Ltd 4.6% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Hiscox Ltd with EPIC/TICKER (LON:HSX) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at UBS. Hiscox Ltd are listed in the Financials sector within International Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 1375 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 4.6% from the opening price of 1314 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 8 points and decreased 40 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 1795 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 1140 GBX.

Hiscox Ltd has a 50 day moving average of 1,365.11 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,527.07. There are currently 288,584,493 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 797,343. Market capitalisation for LON:HSX is £3,540,931,729 GBP.

